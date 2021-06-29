U.S. Copyright Office Names Kevin Amer Acting General Counsel

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter announced that attorney Kevin Amer has been tapped to serve as Acting General Counsel and Associate Register of Copyrights at the United States Copyright Office.

“Kevin has a wealth of experience, including as deputy general counsel, that make him well suited to serve as Acting General Counsel,” stated Perlmutter. “He has been instrumental in the Office’s successes on diverse and complex legal and policy issues, and I am looking forward to working with him in this new role.”

Amer will take up his duties officially on July 2nd after the current General Counsel Regen Smith exits the Copyright Office after seven years for a gig in the private sector.

During her tenure at the Copyright Office, Smith oversaw multiple major updates, including implementing changes to section 1201 rulemaking updating copyright protections as technology moves forward, as well as in advising Congress on potential statutory reforms.

“Regan’s skillful and dedicated leadership has enabled the Copyright Office to quickly and expertly take forward numerous important projects and responsibilities,” said Perlmutter. “She has helped the Office exceed expectations during an exceptionally busy and challenging time.”