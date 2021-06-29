Primavera Sound To Make Its Long-Delayed Los Angeles Debut In 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the team behind the Spanish festival brand Primavera Sound revealed that the festival will finally make its North American debut in Los Angeles in 2022.

“Despite the fact that the festival’s first encounter with its fans in the United States will have to wait yet another year, this announcement makes us even more excited and eager than ever to make our debut in America,” organizers said.

The festival will take place from September 16-18, 2022, at Los Angeles’ State Historic Park and while a lineup for the festival has yet to be revealed, organizers announced that Primavera L.A. expanded its format from 3 to four days.

The original Primavera Sound has taken place in Barcelona in one form or another since the late 1990s but held its first major event in 2001.

In 2012, Primavera Sound expanded to Porto in Portugal under the name NOS Primavera Sound and was intended to debut in Los Angeles in 2020.