Pandora AMP Adds Robust Track Reporting As Free Artist Audio Messages Pass 12B Listens

(Hypebot) — Pandora’s free artist marketing platform AMP has added Track Reporting providing deeper insights into a tracks’ performance on the platform.

The new feature goes beyond stream counts to shows how listeners are discovering and engaging with each track and how Pandora playlists, stations, and features are contributing to its popularity.

Insights include richer forms of listener engagement like which Pandora Stations and Playlists have added their tracks and how many listeners have “thumbed-up” a track.

12 billion free listener impressions

Pandora also shared that AMP’s free Artist Audio Messages, which enable artists to communicate directly with fans on Pandora via targeted personalized audio messages, has now driven over 12 billion listener impressions.

While thousands of artists have used Artist Audio Messages to drop singles with personal commentary, promote albums and tours, or just to talk to their fans on Pandora, I’m often surprised that not all artists and music marketers take advantage of this free opportunity.

