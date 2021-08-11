Trudes Sweeten, Seth Bailey Join The Leadership Team At Austin’s Moody Center

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced the addition of Trudes Sweeten and Seth Bailey to the senior leadership team at Austin’s Moody Center, a new $338 million, state-of-the-art, privately-funded arena in Austin, Texas.

Sweeten has been named as Vice President of Events and will take on leadership of the venue’s events division with oversight of planning, coordinating all events held at Moody Center.

She comes to her new role at the Moody Center from El Paso Live, where she served as general manager, supervising marketing, operations, events, and security departments of four venues and parking garages. Before El Paso Live, she spent more than a decade in as director of events with the BOK Center and Cox Convention Center in Tulsa, Okla.

She began her career at the arena level as an events coordinator at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. She is a graduate of Venue Management School and the Academy of Venue & Security.

“Moody Center is one of the most unique projects I’ve been a part of. I know Austin has been waiting a long time for a venue like this and I’m excited to bring that vision into a reality,” Sweeten said of her new role.

Seth Bailey has been appointed as Vice President of Technology at the Moody Center and will plan and oversee all facility technologies within Moody Center.

Like Sweeten, Bailey has a background in live events facilities and previously did stints at the BOK Center & Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Okla., where he served as Director of Technology. He has also held roles at Baylor’s McLane Stadium, Intrust Bank Arena, H-E-B Center, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dallas Stars, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both Sweeten and Bailey will assume their new roles immediately, and report to Jeff Nickler, senior vice president of OVG Arena and Stadium Alliance and Moody Center general manager, and Casey Sparks, vice president of OVG Austin and Moody Center assistant general manager.

“Since day one, our goal has been to build a talented and dynamic leadership team at Moody Center,” stated Nickler. “Collectively, Trudes and Seth both bring over three decades of high-caliber arena, event management, and live entertainment experience to our organization. I am certain they will both complement and contribute to the culture we are building at OVG Austin.”