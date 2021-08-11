New York’s City Parks Summerstage To Require Fans, Guests And Artists To Provide Proof Of Vaccination

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage announced that in response to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 virus, that effective immediately, all visitors, staff and artists, all guests will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter shows at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park.

According to a statement from SummerStage, fans who are not able to be vaccinated due to disability will be provided with ‘reasonable accommoations’ that include wearing a mask at all times during events. Children under the age of 12 who are not able to receive the vaccination may accompany their fully vaccinated parent or guardian. All children between the ages of 2 and 12 will be asked to wear masks at all times if they are physically able.

As well, venue capacity can be limited at staff discretion.

Acceptable evidence of vaccination for SummerStage shows include proof of final Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna or WHO-approved vaccination using the CLEAR app, the NYS Excelsior Pass, NYC Covid Safe app, a physical/photo of CDC vaccination card, or EU digital pass, accompanied by a government-issued photo identification. Guests must show that their final dose of vaccine was received at least 14 days prior to the show date.

In addition, masks are required upon entry to the venue and their continued use is strongly encouraged for all guests for the duration of the performance, as is physical distance.

Additionally, SummerStage staff will continue to wear masks at all times and enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols will be in effect during the venue.

For fans who are unable or unwilling to provide proof of vaccination, most shows will be available via a free livestream at summerstageanywhere.org.