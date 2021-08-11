Comcast Spectacor Launches A New Live Events Division

(CelebrityAccess) — Comcast Spectacor, the parent company of Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Flyers, announced the launch of a new live entertainment division to oversee booking for their portfolio of venues in the U.S.

The new booking division will be led by Emily Dunham, who was named Senior Vice President of Spectacor Events & Entertainment. Dunham comes to her new role from the Washington Nationals organization, where she oversaw events at Nationals Park and managed concert booking and sales of all non-sports hospitality for the venue.

“Spectra manages hundreds of venues of all types, from Navy Pier in Chicago to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City to Fair Park in Dallas. While the onsite management teams will continue to book robust content within their individual buildings and complexes, we see great potential for Spectacor Events & Entertainment to complement their efforts and grow content across venues and markets of all sizes,” said Dunham. “Spectra is truly a one-stop-shop for promoters and agents to reach new audiences.”

Industry veteran Tina Suca has also been recruited for the team and will serve as Vice President of Booking for the newly launched live events division as a national booking agent. Prior to her new role, Suca was most recently was Chief Operating Officer at Emporium Presents and held previous positions with the likes of BSE Global, ArenaNetwork, Nassau Coliseum, SMG, Live Nation and House of Blues.

“My experience and contacts in the entertainment business have led me to this unique opportunity to work in the vibrant city of Philadelphia,” said Suca. “I am energized and excited to bring my fresh perspective to Wells Fargo Center and the Spectra venues in North America.”

Other new hires for the booking division include Shannon Donnelly (Vice President of Events), who will oversee developing events for the Philadelphia market and Brett Reopell (Director of Booking), who will continue in his current role at the Wels Fargo Center.

According to Comcast Spectacor, the new events division developed out of the company’s push to diversify entertainment offerings amid the pandemic shutdown that included the creation of a Winter On Broad Street” a seasonal outdoor lights attraction that drew more than 70,000 guests.