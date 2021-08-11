Summerfest To Require Proof Of Vaccine Or A Negative COVID-19 Test

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the company behind the massive Summerfest 2021 musical festival announced that a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend events this year, including the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

According to Summerfest organizers, the decision to require vaccination proof was made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest.” said Don Smiley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

“Milwaukee World Festival has been a community leader and a tremendous partner in prioritizing the health of festival staff, vendors, performers, and attendees throughout their planning,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festivalgoers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly.”

Summerfest, which is now in its 53rd year, will take place from September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 with more than 1,000 scheduled performances across 12 stages.

The lineup for the 2021 edition of the festival includes Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers, Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Guns N’ Roses, Dave Chapelle, Wilco, Dave Matthews Band, Diplo, Fitz and The Tantrums, Bleachers, Dave Chapelle, Black Pumas, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Rise Against, and Goo Goo Dolls among numerous others.