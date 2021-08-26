Tomorrowland Partners With UMG For New Label

(CelebrityAccess) — Tomorrowland, the electronic music festival and live events brand, announced it has partnered with Universal Music to launch a dedicated recorded music division, Tomorrowland Music.

Under the terms of the exclusive global partnership, Tomorrowland will release new music from artists signed through the newly-established label via a collaboration with Virgin Records Germany with distribution provided by Virgin Music Label & Artist Services.

Noted DJ and producer Afrojack and rising star Chico Rose are lined up as first artists to release music through the new joint venture with the debut of ‘You Got The Love.’

“Creativity is something that can’t be stopped at Tomorrowland. I’m very proud of how resilient our team was to find new ways of bringing Tomorrowland into the reality of the last period. We have taken the extra time to focus on projects that were on our list for a long time and one of them was definitely launching our own Tomorrowland Music label,” said Michiel Beers, CEO and founder of Tomorrowland.