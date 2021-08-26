Halsey, UTA, Others Join $12M Moment House Funding Round

(Hypebot) — Social live media platform Moment House has closed a $12 million Series A funding round.

Launched out of the Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at the University of Southern California, Moment House brings artist and creator communities together for ticketed, social, global events that it calls Moments.

Early investors included Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, and UnitedMasters. To date, Moment House says that they have processed 1 million tickets across 168 countries and an additional 44 territories.

Other investors participating in this new round included UTA Ventures, IDEO, Halsey, Whitney Cummings, Kaytranada & manager William Robillard-Cole, actor/singer Tom Felton, former YouTube executive Shishir Mehrotra, Clubhouse executive Aarthi Ramamurthy, and more.

Halsey will be doing a show using the platform in the coming weeks.

Recently the platform digitally hosted both nights of Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala earlier this year and powered ticketing for Justin Bieber’s NYE livestream.

Since launching in 2019, Moment House has powered Moments by Tame Impala (pictured above), KSI, Halsey, St. Vincent, Kygo, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, Marina, Isaiah Rashad, Charlotte Cardin, Bryson Tiller, Grouplove, Yungblud, Sabrina Claudio, Luke Hemmings, Omar Apollo, My Brother, My Brother, & Me podcast, and many more.

“This fundraising round allows us to execute on our ambitious product roadmap, which involves deepening the consumer social experience, and on the supply-side, opening up the platform so that any creator in the world can easily make a Moment.,” said Moment House CEO and co-founder, Arjun Mehta. “Everything we have done so far is just Step 1 of a much bigger plan to help build the metaverse.”