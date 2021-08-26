Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival Canceled Again For 2021

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival announced that for the second year in a row, the festival has been forced to postpone due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the live events industry.

“After weeks of discussions and research with county, state and national health agencies, and the predicted case numbers leading into the fall, the Port of San Diego determined it was best to postpone a mega-event of this size. “The continued safety of the community had to be front and center in our decision making. We pushed as long as we could working with the Wonderfront Festival team to see if case trends might look more positive or new information would give us the comfort level needed to move forward,” said Michael G. Brown, Port of San Diego’s vice president of marketing and communications. “But at the end of the day, the situation has not improved. Knowing that people book advance travel to attend, and production crews have months of logistical planning to do, a final decision needed to be made.”

The festival, which successfully debuted on the San Diego waterfront in 2019, is now anticipated to return in late 2022, scheduled for November 18-20.

Additionally, festival organizers have broadened their scope and plan to stage additional events around San Diego as conditions allow a safe return of live shows.

“This announcement, though challenging, is met with understanding and appreciation for the Port of San Diego for providing us with such a spectacular venue for our festival,” said Paul Thornton, Managing Partner of Wonderlust Events, LLC. “We love our lineup, including major headliners who confirmed this year, and the Wonderfront team has been tirelessly working on the festival’s second year. We have some new fan experiences we were so excited to roll out. Our team completely understands the Port of San Diego’s decision, as the safety of the Wonderfront community must come first. Once again, we will pivot and work with our artists to push this lineup to our new 2022 dates. We’re hoping to finalize the new dates so we can announce them and put tickets on-sale this Fall. We are looking forward to building an even better experience and

celebrating the world getting back together at Wonderfront 2022.”