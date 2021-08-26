The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: John Hall

John Hall had hit records with his band Orleans, was voted Ski Instructor of the Year at Hunter Mountain, and ultimately was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for two terms…and in between he was one of the driving forces behind No Nukes! We discuss John’s activism as well as his musical history, how he moved to New York City and after a number of record deals ultimately struck it rich on Asylum with “Dance With Me” and “Still the One.” We go deep into the details of what it takes to not only have a hit record, but to get elected to Congress. Meanwhile, John’s still at it, he’s got a new album entitled “Reclaiming My Time.” You will thoroughly enjoy your time listening to Hall tell stories of his life and career!

