The Rolling Stones To Continue ‘No Filter’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two days after the death of the band’s longtime drummer Charlie Watts, the team behind the Rolling Stones announced that the band plans to continue their upcoming North American tour without him.

“The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned,” promoter Concerts West says in a statement provided to Rolling Stone.

The 12-date tour, which was originally set for 2020, was postponed amid the early days of the pandemic and is now scheduled to take place in the fall of 2021, starting at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Sept. 26th and concluding at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin on November 20th.

The Stones had previously announced that in July that due to health reasons Watts would not be joining them for the tour.

At the time, the band announced that longtime associate Steve Jordan, who has previously helped with songwriting and performed with Stones side projects such as Keith Richards’ X-Pensive Winos, would step in on drums.