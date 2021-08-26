Modern English Cancel North American Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The British rock band Modern English have joined the growing number of artists and bands who have postponed upcoming North American shows as the nation grapples with a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13-date tour was scheduled to kick off on August 31 in St. Paul, MN and wrap with a three-night stand in West Springfield, MA on September 17, 18 and 19.

According to a statement from Modern English, their team has already started the work of rescheduling the affected dates and plans to announce the details as soon as possible.

“It’s with massive regret we have to cancel our tour playing the whole of ‘After the Snow’ live for the first time. The safety of the band, the crews, and most of all the fans has to be our priority,” the statement said.

Along with the bad news, Modern English had a bon motte to offer fans and revealed that its performance of After the Snow from Indigo at the O2 will be released via CD/DVD/Vinyl and your favorite digital streaming platform on August 27th.