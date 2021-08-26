New Leadership Roles For Hilde Spille And Rob Berends At The Paperclip Agency

(CelebrityAccess) — Now celebrating its 40th year as a going concern, the Dutch booking agency Paperclip Agency announced a shakeup of its executive suite.

The changes include the appointment of Hilde Spille as Chairperson of the agency’s leadership team while industry veteran Rob Berends will assume the position of President of the same team.

“It’s been quite a ride in this 40th year of Paperclip Agency. The pandemic gave us some time to recuperate and to reflect on our operation. We set the sail for a slightly different future now, after four decades and some 15.000 shows,” Berends said.

“We will continue our live booking activities. Right now is an excellent moment to make some changes to put culture over entertainment. We will now set even more focus on commitment, cooperation, sustainability, and our independent spirit. We are very thankful to work with amazing artists, as well as great managers, agents, promoters, bookers and talent buyers from all over the world,” Berends added.

Founded in 1981 in Nijmegen, Paperclip grew to become one of the first continental booking agencies to put together full European tours for major international pop and rock acts.