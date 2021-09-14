SiriusXM Names Brad Smith To Helm Its Podcasts Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM announced the appointment of former Simplecast Founder & CEO Brad Smith as Senior Vice President of Podcast Products for the satellite broadcaster, effective immediately.

In his newly-created role, Smith will oversee the team responsible for SiriusXM’s podcast product strategy across all of its platforms, including SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher, servicing both end users and content creators.

Prior to his new gig, Smith was the founder and led the podcast management and distribution platform Simplecast, which SiriusX acquired in 2020.

He also served as the founder and CEO of Wayward Wild, a digital products studio and incubator, and Virb, a website design service.