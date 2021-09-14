Singer-Songwriter drumaq Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ICM Partners announced the singing of singer-songwriter drumaq for global representation.

The LGTBQ+ forward singer-songwriter, who originally hailed from Canada but now resides in Los Angeles, released his first EP in 2017, starting with the single ‘Neverland.’

He broke through to wider audiences in 2019 with the release of his mixtape ‘Vitamin D,’ which turned heads in the critical press, receiving praise from media outlets including Billboard and Out.

drumaq is currently gearing up for the release of his latest EP sometime this summer and has dropped several singles from the new release, including Glo and Claim already.

As well, drumaq will be on the road this fall, touring with Olivia O’Brien, who kicked off her tour last week.