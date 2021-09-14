AEG Partners With Amazon To Bring Palm Scan Tech To Red Rocks

MORRISON, CO (CelebrityAccess) — AEG’s AXS ticketing platform announced it has partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon to add the Amazon One palm recognition service at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.

With the new system, which launched on Tuesday, fans entering Red Rocks can either scan their digital ticket or choose to link their palm with Amazon One to AXS’ Mobile ID technology by enrolling at the pedestal.

Fans can enroll at a dedicated station just before they enter the amphitheater, and at a second enrollment station inside the amphitheater for future AXS events.

For entry into the amphitheater, fans will be able to use a dedicated line for palm scans, allowing for faster lines and guest entry.

The technology will be deployed first at Red Rocks with additional Amazon One enabled venues planned to come in the future.

“We’re thrilled to work with AXS to offer fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and other future venues the opportunity to enter events quickly and easily with just their palm using the contactless Amazon One service,” said Dilip Kumar, Vice President of Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon. “Fans can now enjoy a more effortless experience entering Red Rocks Amphitheatre, giving them more time to get settled and enjoy the show. We look forward to hearing how fans enjoy the experience, and can’t wait to bring it to more locations with AXS to benefit even more event-goers.”