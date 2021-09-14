Annette Kirklin Resigns As Executive Director At Vicksburg Convention Center
Breaking News Industry News Venue News

Annette Kirklin Resigns As Executive Director At Vicksburg Convention Center

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
16 0

VICKSBURG, MS (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, VenuWorks announced the resignation of Annette Kirklin from her role as Executive Director of the VenuWorks-managed Vicksburg Convention Center.

According to VenuWorks, Kirklin has accepted a role Public Affairs Specialist at the Engineer Research and Development Center with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Her final day on the job with VenuWorks will be September 24th.

President Steve Peters and the VenuWorks executive leadership team will work closely with the convention center staff to ensure there are no gaps in operation during this transition period, the company said.

“I am very thankful for Annette’s leadership at VenuWorks. She has made significant contributions to the convention center, the community of Vicksburg, and to VenuWorks during her tenure. She will be missed beyond measure,” said Peters.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post