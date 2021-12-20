Il Divo’s Carlos Marin Dead At 53

(CelebrityAccess) — Carlos Marin, a member of the classical crossover group Il Divo, has died. He was 53.

His passing was announced by the remaining members of Il Divo, who wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs”

A cause of death for Marin was not provided, but earlier this month, the singing group announced they were postponing the remainder of their 2021 tour of the UK due to an illness. Several days later, Il Divo revealed that Marin had been hospitalized and Spanish media at the time reported that he had been intubated, suggesting the potential of COVID-19.

Born in Germany but raised in Madrid, Marin recorded his first album, Little Caruso, when he was just 8 years old and then followed it up with a second album, Mijn Lieve Mama, two years later.

He made a name for himself performing in televised talent competitions such as Gente Joven and Nueva Gente before landing roles in musical productions of Grease, Les Miserables, and Beauty & The Beast.

He also earned acclaim as the lead baritone in several operas, including La Boheme, Madame Butterfly and La Traviata.

Marin joined Il Divo in 2003 and became a worldwide sensation after their debut album Il Divo, attained multiplatinum status in multiple territories when it was released in November of that year.

Along with his work with Il Divo, Marin continued to perform as a solo artist, performing around the world, including a fully sold-out six night stand at the Compac Gran Via Theater in Madrid in 2016.

Marin married Geraldine Larrosa in 2006 but the couple divorced in 2009.