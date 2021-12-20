SNL Goes With No Audience And A Limited Cast For Saturday’s Broadcast

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The venerable late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live wasn’t quite as ‘live’ as usual on Saturday night as the show pared back the audience and the cast amid the surge of Omicron infections.

On Saturday, the show announced that there would be no live audience for the broadcast and that the taping would take place with a limited cast.

The show featured longtime veterans Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, along with some help from Tom Hanks and host Paul Rudd.

Michael Che and Tina Fey did a stripped down, casual dress Friday version of “Weekend Update” with the two sitting in folding chairs on stage instead of the usual “Weekend Update” set.

The show featured a number of digital sketches, including a sendup of the Martin Scorsese classic “Raging Bull” as well as some archival material from past episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Charli XCX was slated to be the musical guest for the night but was forced to postpone the performance due to the limited crew on hand.

She did appear in a sketch about Christmas socks with Paul Rudd and Kyle Mooney in which she appeared as a talking bird.