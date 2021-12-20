Omicron Cancels Jingle Ball Tour Concert In Florida

SUNRISE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartRadio’s HeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball was canceled in Florida on Sunday amid a rapidly expanding outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a tweet, the show’s venue, FLA Live Arena, announced that the decision to cancel the show was a “precautionary measure” due to the increased transmissibility of the new variant and made to protect guests, crew, and performers.

Arena officials said that all ticket holders will receive refunds within 48 hours.

Ed Sheeran, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, Ajr, and Kane Brown were among the artists scheduled to perform at the show.