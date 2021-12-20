ILMC Organizers Recommend Postponing Travel Plans Amid Omicron Spike

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) announced that are considering “various options” for the best way to move forward with the event in light of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the UK.

The conference, which is scheduled to take place as an in-person event in March, is currently facing the prospect of a major outbreak of COVID-19 in the Island nation with public health authorities weighing the imposition of a new lockdown, according to local media reports.

ILMC organizers are hoping that the next two weeks will provide some additional clarity on the current situation, and they plan to announce a decision for the conference in the first week of January.

“As it has done for so many events scheduled for the next few months, the current wave of travel and event restrictions caused by the arrival of this new variant of Covid-19 has obviously raised a question mark over our carefully laid plans for ILMC 34 in March. Like everybody else, we are hoping that the next few weeks will give some indication of how long these restrictions are likely to last,” ILMC organizers said on Monday.

“Our Brave New World expedition will be going ahead next year whatever happens, but in case any changes need to be made, it may be a good idea to wait until you hear from us before committing to any further travel plans,” the statement said .

According to the statement, no matter what happens, ILMC will return at some point in 2022.