Spider-Man: No Way Home Breaks Records With $253 Million North American Debut

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony’s presentation of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” debuted to a stunning $253 million in North America $195.4 million from international territories for a worldwide box office take of $421.9m, according to data compiled by Comscore.

The movie was the biggest first weekend for any movie on Columbia’s 100+ year history, and the best opening for the franchise, the biggest December debut and the second biggest debut in history, behind only “Avengers Endgame.”

Directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two entries in the Spider-Man franchise, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film features a cast led by Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

Disney’s animated “Encanto” continued to hold on in second place in North American cinemas, earning $6.528M over the weekend and adding toa North American cume through Sunday of $81.5M in its fourth week of theatrical release in the region.

20th Century Studio’s “West Side Story” clung to third place, adding $3.14 million this weekend, bringing its 4-week international cume to just $8.2 million.

Notable openings this weekend included Guillermo del Toro’s adaption of “Nightmare Alley,” which flopped like a fish on the beach.

The film, based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, stars a veteran cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe.

However, the public appears to have been entirely uninterested and “Nightmare Alley” earned just $2.9 million from 2,145 locations in North America on its opening weekend.