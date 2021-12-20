Rod Stewart And His Son Plead Guilty Following 2019 NYE Scuffle

PALM BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — British music icon Sir Rod Stewart and his son, Sean, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of simple battery following an altercation outside of a hotel in Florida in 2019.

The incident, which occurred at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve in 2019, saw the Stewarts get into a confrontation with a hotel security guard.

According to the BBC, Sean, who is 41, was alleged to have shoved the security guard while Sir Rod, who is 76, was alleged to have punched the guard in the chest.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported obtaining a probable cause warrant for the pair in which police said security video of the incident showed that Stewart and his son appeared to be the primary aggressors in the incident.

Sean, 41, allegedly shoved the security guard and Sir Rod, 76, struck his chest “with a closed fist”, the report said.

Neither Stewart nor his son attended the court hearing and pleaded guilty in absentia, local media reports said.

“No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation. Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause,” Guy Fronstin, an attorney for Rod Stewart, said in a statement provided to CNN.