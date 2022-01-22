Annual Tibet House Benefit Announces 2022 Virtual Lineup With Patti Smith, Keanu Reeves, Jason Isbell and Others

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The annual Tibet House Benefit usually takes place at NYC’s Carnegie Hall. However, due to COVID-19, the benefit will once again go virtual, taking place March 3 at 8pm EST via Mandolin. Tickets are available now.

The curator of the 2022 lineup, Philip Glass, has announced performances by The Fiery Furnaces, Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli, The Scorchio Quartet, Punch Brothers and Keanu Reeves (with or without Dogstar?), with more to be announced.

The Tibet House US was formed in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, who wished for a long-term cultural institution to ensure the survival of Tibeton civilization and culture. The foundation’s mission states, Tibet House US is dedicated to preserving Tibet’s unique culture at a time when it is confronted with extinction on its own soil. By presenting Tibetan civilization and its profound wisdom, beauty, and special art of freedom to the people of the world, we hope to inspire others to join the effort to protect and save it. Tibet House US is part of a worldwide network of Tibetan institutions committed to ensuring that the light of the Tibetan spirit never disappears from the face of this earth.

The Tibet House US benefit concert is held each year in celebration of the Tibetan New Year and celebrates it’s 35th year in 2022. Past performers have included David Bowie, Dave Matthews, The Roots, Iggy Pop and many others. All proceeds go to support the work of Tibet House US.