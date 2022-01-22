Rage Against the Machine and Run The Jewels Postpone First Leg of North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Rage Against the Machine (RATM) have once again postponed their “Public Service Announcement” North American tour with Run the Jewels adding support. This is the third postponement for the band as the tour was supposed to kick off March 2021 but was pushed back due to COVID-19. As the pandemic raged on, the band announced in April 2021 they were once again rescheduling the dates for Spring 2022. Those aren’t going to happen now with news of this postponement.

Once the tour beings, it will be the first extensive tour for the band in 20 years. They reunited for a few festivals in 2019 and announced the Public Service Announcement reunion tour in 2020. Over a year later, the tour has yet to start. According to the band’s social media post, the start of the tour has been moved to July 9 for East Troy, WI. The shows that were to take place between March 31 and May 23 were postponed and will be rescheduled. The summer tour dates remain the same. The announcement and new dates are below via their official Instagram.