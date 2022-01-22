Rise of the Machine Tour With Static-X, Mushroomhead, Dope, Fear Factory and Twiztid Postponed Until 2023

(CelebrityAccess) – The Rise of the Machine tour has been moved to 2023 according to official statement on Static-X’s social media. The North American tour will now begin February 25 in San Francisco, roll through Canada and finish up in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023.

Static-X released their comeback album titled, “Project Regeneration Vol. 1” in 2020 which received praise from the fans and broke into the Top 50 of the Billboard 200. The album is the first of two volumes built around unreleased recordings from the late Wayne Static. It was their first album since 2009’s “Cult of Static”. Static will be honored by new front man, Xer0 who wears a mask sporting a likeness Wayne’s face.

“We are so excited to finally get back out on the road,” raves Static-X. “We plan to play most of the songs off of both “Machine” and “Wisconsin Death Trip“, as well a number of nice surprises that are being incorporated into the set list. It is going to be awesome to have Fear Factory, Dope and Mushroomhead back out on the road with us to share in all of this nostalgic insanity. All in all, this package is going to be one for the ages and we can’t wait to get out there and celebrate 20 years of our “Machine” record, while we continue to remember all of the good times that we had with Wayne and to share it live and loud with all of our fans night after night.”

Static-X is looking forward to the fan meet and greets on the road without social distancing or wearing masks. “Further, we highly value having an up close and personal meet and greet experience with our fans. We take extreme joy in shaking hands, giving hugs, taking photos, and we look forward to doing all of this without having to socially distance, wear masks etc. We are certain that by pushing things back, these experiences will be significantly more enjoyable and memorable for all of us.”

The 20th anniversary release of “Machine” is scheduled for February 18. The new release features newly remastered audio and all 12 songs from the original “Machine” plus three new bonus tracks. Fear Factory and Dope are also scheduled to release new albums in 2022, giving the bands new music to share while on this tour. You can view the new tour dates via Static’s website HERE.