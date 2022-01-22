K-Pop Sensations Monsta X Reschedule Their 2022 “No Limit” US Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Monsta X are rescheduling the start of their 2022 tour. In an announcement made via their official Instagram, the tour was originally scheduled to begin between January and February but will now be happening from May to June. The original routing had the band hitting 13 US cities but with the shuffling of dates due to COVID, the six member boy band will only visit 9 of those.

Monsta X hails from South Korea and was formed through the reality show No.Mercy, put on by Starship Entertainment. The six members are Shownu, Minhyuk, Hyungwon. Joohoney and I.M., as former member Wonho left the group in 2019. The group’s name has a double meaning, “Monsters conquering the K-pop scence” and “my star”. The X in their name is meant to symbolize an unknown existence.

Their first US release, “All About Luv” reached #5 on the US Billboard 200. Monsta X released their second english speaking album, “The Dreaming”, which features ten songs including their single, “One Day”. “The Dreaming” currently sits at #21 on the Billboard 200 and their track “Wanted” currently sits at #24 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

The No Limit tour was originally announced back in 2020 but the tour was postponed due to COVID-19. Those dates were slated to begin April 2021 but in March 2021, the tour dates were pushed back a second time and rescheduled for January and February 2022. You can see Starship Entertainment’s full announcement below.