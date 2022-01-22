New York’s Geva Theatre Center Names First Woman Artistic Director – Elizabeth Williamson

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The Geva Theatre Center has announced that the Board of Directors has voted to appoint Elizabeth Williamson as their new Artistic Director. Williamson will co-CEO with current Executive Director, Christopher Mannelli beginning June 2022. Williamson will take an active role in planning Geva’s 50th season and is the first woman to serve in this role.

Williamson’s extensive organizational leadership experience includes producing, new play development, and community engagement. She previously served as Associate Artistic Director and Literary Manager at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City from 2008 – 2012 and as Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Play Development at the Hartford Stage from 2012 – 2020. Williamson is known for her commitment to centering the work of LGBTQIA, BIPOC, and women artists and looks forward to furthering her dedication to new work and community engagement initiatives at Geva.

Other recent projects include commissioning and developing Kaneza Schaal’s “JACK &”, directing Henry V and her own adaptation of “Jane Eyre” for Hartford Stage, and dramaturging “Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”, which won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The announcement brings an end to a national search that began in June 2021, following the announcement by current Artistic Director Mark Cuddy’s upcoming retirement.