Country Music’s Legendary Dolly Parton To Host 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood, with special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, host “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards” live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, November 13 on ABC. Photo Credit: John Russell/CMA.

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Dolly Parton is hosting the 2022 Academy of Country Awards (ACM) Awards, according to an ACM announcement. Parton previously hosted the ACMs in 2000.

Parton is no stranger to the Academy of the ACM Awards. She’s earned numerous nominations since her first Top Female Vocalist nod in 1970, and she’s won 10 ACM trophies, plus three more special awards at the show – The Cliff Stone Pioneer Award (2007), the Jim Reeves International Award (2009), and the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award (2017).

CBS will no longer be home to the ACM Award broadcast as its being streamed exclusively, commercial free on Amazon Prime. A milestone which marks the first time a major awards show will be in a streaming-only format. Another change for 2022 is the ACM’s will air a month earlier than its usual month of April, taking place on March 7.

Due to COVID-19, the ACM’s have taken place in Nashville the past two years. For 2022, the ACM awards will resume at their regular place – Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Parton’s last hosting duty was in 2019 when she co-hosted the Country Music Awards (CMA) with Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.