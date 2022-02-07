Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Trade Insults

(CelebrityAccess) – Eddie Vedder made his feelings known in a recent interview when he called Mötley Crüe “vacuous” (Definition: Showing a lack of thought or intelligence; mindless) and said he “despised” the band. The Crue’s bassist, Nikki Sixx fired back.

In an interview with The New York Times promoting his solo album, “Earthling”, Vedder was asked about the changes in music trends over the years. He responded,

“You know, I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club. I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. “Girls, Girls, Girls” and Mötley Crüe: F*ck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous. Guns N’ Roses came out and, thank God, at least had some teeth.”

Vedder is currently in the process of a short tour for his upcoming solo album. He is being backed by a supergroup titled The Earthlings, consisting of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt. Hansard is filling in the opening slot performing his own solo set.

Sixx, well-known for not holding back and New York Times Best-Selling Author for “The Heroin Diaries” expressed his opinion upon hearing of Vedder’s comments.

“Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history, it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

The Crue is rumoured to have sold their catalogue to BMG for a reported 150M back in December and are set to embark on a huge North American Stadium Tour alongside Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour kicks off in Atlanta’s SunTrust Park on June 16 and wraps up at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on September 7.

The Earthlings continue on their small trek wrapping up the 8 shows February 22 at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall.