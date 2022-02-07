Billie Eilish Halts Atlanta Concert To Help Distressed Fan in the Audience

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Global superstar Billie Eilish had no problem stopping her concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta over the weekend after spotting a fan in distress from the stage.

In a video clip that appeared on social media, the singer looks out into the audience with concern and asks, “Do you need an inhaler?” before she turns to her crew and says, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

After her stage crew assumingly answered in the affirmative, she pointed out into the crowd and says, “It’s OK, we got one”, before turning her attention to the rest of the crowd with, “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

Fans have also been posting clips of the show on social media and in another, Eilish is seen blowing a kiss in the direction of the fan, “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?”, she’s then seen mouthing “I love you” before forging ahead with the remainder of the show. TMZ obtained another video where Eilish says later in the show, “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

Eilish’s action comes as Travis Scott, Live Nation and others face the legalities tied to the Astroworld tragedy, where 10 fans were crushed to death in November 2021. Complex reports that nearly 400 lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims have been unified under one big case as the plaintiffs seek billions in damages and allege negligence in the planning and management of the festival.

Eilish fans are also interpreting her comment as a shot aimed at Scott. One fan posted “Billie Eilish dissing Travis Scott at her concert was a bad bitch move”, as another tweeted, “I literally never wanna see people defending Travis Scott again after what Billie Eilish did last night at her show. She stopped her show to get someone a f**cking inhaler and said, “I wait to make sure people are okay before I continue”, that’s someone that cares about their fans.”

The Happier Than Ever World tour kicked off February 3. See below for clips of Eilish at the show posted across numerous social media outlets.