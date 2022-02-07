UTA Music UK Appoints Irene Agbontaen in Newly Created Role of Director of Artist Brand Strategy

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – UTA Music UK has appointed Irene Agbontaen as Director, Artist Brand Strategy on the music brand partnerships team, a newly created role. Agbontaen will focus on artist brand strategy for the European roster of clients. Her core focus will be developing strategies for artists in the brand partnerships space, leading endorsement and sponsorship opportunities, and building long-term brands and businesses for artists, according to the press release.

Last year, UTA acquired Echo Location Talent Agency, which was founded and led by Obi Asika, who now serves as co-head of the UK office alongside Neil Warnock. The acquisition brought superstar artists including Diplo, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Alesso, Wizkid and more into the UTA fold.

“UTA has been a leader in successfully connecting the worlds of business and pop culture,” said Agbontaen. “I am so excited to join the team and focus on using creative thinking to develop strategies and long-lasting partnerships for talent.”

Agbontaen brings a decade’s worth of experience and has consulted with brands such as Apple, Nike and YouTube Music. She is also the founder of style brand, TTYA London.