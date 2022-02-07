Ted Nugent Won’t Play Venues With COVID-19 Mandates – Calls Neil Young “Uncomfortably Dumb”

(CelebrityAccess) – Outspoken conservative rocker Ted Nugent discussed his plans to hit the road in support of his album, Detroit Muscle, due April 29 via Pavement Music on his February 3 livestream.

“Tickets go on sale tomorrow, I think, for this gonzo beach party rock and roll concert in Panama City on April 29,” Ted said on his livestream. “There’ll be no mask mandates; there’ll be no bullshit. And the next night, the headliner is my buddy Kid Rock.” Nugent goes on to say that Rock always plays his song, “Cat Scratch Fever” and that he may stick around for night #2 in order to, “go up there and show him how to play it. It’s a possibility.”

Nugent was scheduled to tour in 2020 but “the communist Chinese in the White House wouldn’t let the tour happen”, he said. He continued that some were able to tour and played places where paperwork was required to be presented or you had to wear a mask. He says, “I’m not playing a place that plays Nazi jackboot. By the way, mandates … you can’t mandate shit. You can’t mandate anything to me. This isn’t communist China, even though Biden thinks it is.” He goes on via his livestream to say he hopes the shitkicker American campfire Detroit Muscle tour will finally happen. “Let’s hope. ‘Cause we’ve got a lot of dates in June, July, and August.”

Nugent, an outspoken conspiracy theorist is anti-vax and has refused to take the vaccine. He contracted COVID-19 and in April 2021, told Blabbermouth.net that he had “never been so scared” in his entire life. He went on to describe how he couldn’t function for about 20 hours and his headache was like nothing he’d ever experienced. “I was literally dizzy and weak and struggled to get up and go to the bathroom,” he said.

In light of the recent controversy surrounding Neil Young removing his music from Spotify due to Joe Rogan’s COVID-19 misinformation, Nugent didn’t hold back his opinions on the matter. In a recent interview, Nugent was asked his thoughts by Kristi Leigh. “Number one, he’s a Canadian so he started at the back of the shitkicker line.” He goes on to say how Americans and Canadians alike have gotten so stoned in their lifetimes that their brains are burnt.

“Have Ozzy (Osbourne) form a sentence for you. And I love the man. But comfortably numb is uncomfortably dumb and Neil Young is the poster child for that.”

Nugent continues using Young’s song, “Rockin’ in the Free World” against him, “I mean, he sings “Rockin’ in the Free World” but he wants to censor people? Hey, Neil, choose one. You can’t do both, you dirtbag.”

Nugent went on to talk about gun control, haters, and the election in his livestream. He manages to make headlines about once a month for his rhetoric, and majority of it isn’t in relation to his music. Most recently, he’s released the pro-gun rallying cry called “Come and Take It.”

Nugent is set to start his tour at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally on April 29 and tour through the end of summer, ending at the Backyard Amphitheater in Texas on August 27.