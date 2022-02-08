WMG Extends Its Partnership With The Rio Ferdinand Foundation

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Rio Ferdinand Foundation, a non-profit working to improve opportunities and social equity for young people from working class communities, that they have extended their partnership with Warner Music through the rest of 2022.

The extension comes after the successful completion of a three-month pilot program to provide access to skill-based programming to prepare young people for careers in the live music industry in London and Manchester.

Under the terms of the extended agreement, the program will be expanded to Leeds and Northern Ireland, offering program of activities that teach practical skills and employability, which meets the Government’s “levelling up” agenda in some of the country’s most disadvantaged communities.

Additionally, a new collaboration with Warner Music Ireland will see the program expanded to the Republic of Ireland as well.

“I’m so delighted we’re able to expand this partnership to benefit young people in the Republic of Ireland. The results of the pilot in the UK have been hugely encouraging, so I can’t wait to see what we can achieve here,” said Priscilla Kotey, Senior Vice President, Warner Music Ireland.

Along with offering a skillset for the entertainment industry, the program also offers workplace experiences, mentoring and major careers events geared towards youth from working class and minority communities and other under-represented groups.

The expanded collaboration is part of a larger, emerging three-year partnership between the two organizations designed to offer skills and employability training within the music and entertainment sector across the UK and Ireland, with a specific focus on those communities that need investment and opportunities.

“It was great to be part of the event, and along with community partners, experience the young people’s projects. I recall one young person sharing with me how the program had given her confidence, newfound skills and a love of music, and that, with support from the foundation and Warner Music, she is now looking forward to exploring how she can get a job in music in the future.”