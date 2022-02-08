Streaming Dominates As Academy Announces The 2022 Oscar Nominees

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following an admittedly strange year for cinema, where many theaters were closed and the movie pipeline ground to a halt, streaming services played an outside role in the 2022 Oscar Nominations.
Streaming platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV+, and Netflix, picked up almost 40 nominations this year, with Netflix earning the lion’s share – 27 nominatrions – on its own.
Leading the pack for 2022 was The Power of the Dog, a western psychological drama written and directed by Jane Campion and was streamed by Netflix on the same day as its theatrical release. The movie garnered 12 nominations, including picks for actor in leading and supporting roles, and cinematography, as well as best directing and the all important best picture.
The lead actor category included Javier Bardem for his work in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch for Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick…Boom; Will Smith for King Richard; and Denzel Washington for the Tragedy of Macbeth.
Nominees for actress in a leading role include Jessica Chastain, who was nominated for The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Coleman, who was recognized for her work in The Lost Daughter; Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers; Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos; and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.
Best Picture nominees for 2022 include Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.
The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27th with late night icon Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.
The show will be produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.
The Full list of Nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards