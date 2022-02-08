ShipRocked Dates Announced For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) – Organizers for ShipRocked, the ocean-going music festival announced the long-awaited return of the event with a newly expanded schedule for 2023.

Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, SR23 will make port calls at Half Moon Cay in The Bahamas, Grand Turk in Turks & Caicos Islands and for the first time, the Dominican Republic’s Amber Cove from January 22-28, 2023.

While a lineup has yet to be announced for SR23, the 2022 edition of the festival featured more than 20 artists, including Lamb Of God and Corey Taylor, plus Steel Panther, Badflower, Avatar, P.O.D., 10 Years, Nonpoint, Drowning Pool, Dead Sara, Escape The Fate, Ayron Jones, Goodbye June and more, as well as artist-hosted events and activities at sea and on the beaches of Playa Mia in Cozumel.

Activities included artist Q&A sessions and fan meet & greets, artist-hosted events and competitions such as Beach Wars, a Belly Flop competition, a live rendition of the Dating Game, and beer pong with Afterlife.

2022 also saw the All-Star band performing multiple sets, including a late-night tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, with a rotating cast of artists that include Joey Belladonna (Anthrax), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, John DeServio (Black Label Society), Jason Hook (ex-Five Finger Death Punch), Zac Maloy (The Nixons), Nita Strauss, Sahaj Ticotin (Ra), Michael Vampire and others.

The annual ShipRocked Cancer Sucks Charity Auction, hosted by Lamb Of God’s Art Cruz and Butcher Babies’ Heidi Shepherd, raised nearly $70,000, bringing the all-time total to more than $800,000 raised for cancer research. Two lucky guests even joined Art Cruz for an onstage photo during Lamb Of God’s closing night set after outbidding others for the opportunity, which was paired with a Lamb Of God drumhead and more.

Watch the SR23 announcement video here: https://youtu.be/0t6m4EbTJUE