Charlestown Rhythm and Roots Festival Cancels For 2022, Maybe Forever

CHARLESTOWN, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Lagniappe Productions, organizer of the long-running Charlestown Rhythm and Roots Festival, announced that the 2022 edition of the event has been canceled and the company will cease operations.

“I have not come to this decision lightly. After consulting with my doctors and my family, we’ve decided that I should step away from festival production for health issues that have taken their toll for the past 12 years. Most recently, a major medical event hospitalized me for two days during the last Rhythm & Roots festival. You can imagine the frustration and disappointment that I experienced missing the festival that I planned for two years. The consensus of all involved is that I must step away from festival production immediately,” festival Co-founder Chuck Wentworth said in a post announcing the news.

“Deb, the entire Wentworth family and I share your disappointment that the Rhythm & Roots festival has come to an end. We have worked diligently to present the best festival possible since 1998. As an independent, family run festival, we have managed to succeed despite facing numerous obstacles. Our success has been largely due to your unwavering support through the good and the lean times. We all share great memories of festivals past and we hope that you can Keep the Vibe Alive in spirit. Thanks again and we will always cherish every one of you who attended Rhythm & Roots over the past 24 years. You won’t be forgotten,” Wentwort added.

The festival, which for more than two decades has taken place on Labor Day weekend in Charlestown’s Ninigret Park, regularly attracted audiences of thousands with lineups that featured artists such as Doc Watson, Allison Krause, Junior Brown, Steve Earle, and Taj Mahal among others.

Speaking to local NBC affiliate WJAR, Wentworth detailed having a heart issue at the festival in 2021, stating that he began experiencing issues during the festival and was checked out by on-site medical staff.

“We have EMTs on site that came over. They ran a quick EKG, knew that my heart was out of rhythm,” he told WJAR.

Heather Paliotta, executive director of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce told WJAR that unless someone steps forward to take on production of the festival, it will not continue.

“It’s going to be sad to lose that event in the town,” she said.