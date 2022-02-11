Ye Says He Wants An Apology From Billie Eilish Before He Performs At Coachella

(CelebrityAccess) — Rap icon Ye (formerly Kanye West) has suggested that he won’t perform as scheduled at Coachella this year if Billie Eilish doesn’t’ apologize to Travis Scott for making him look bad.

West took issue with Eilish after she stopped a recent concert to ensure that a fan who was having difficulty breathing was able to receive medical attention.

In the video of the moment which went viral on Instagram, Eilish can be seen to pause her show and orchestrate the delivery of an inhaler to the fan, while providing a calming presence to the audience.

While she never mentioned Scott directly, she did throw some shade his way indirectly by noting that “I wait for people to be OK” before “I keep going.”

Billie Eilish responded directly to Ye’s post, commenting that she “​​literally never said a thing about Travis” and noting that she was just “helping a fan.”

Coincidentally, Ye’s latest social media drama comes on the same day as the release of “City of God” a new track by Fivio Foreign that features Ye and Alicia Keys.