Argentian Rock Act Enanitos Verdes Plots U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Argentinian rock trio Enanitos Verdes announced plans for a major tour of the U.S. with dates set to start in the Summer of 2022.
The tour kicks off on July 6 at the Ace of Spades in Sacramento, with shows at theatres across the U.S. before winding up at the House of Blues in Orlando on August 13th.
One of the biggest rock acts to come from Latin America, Enanitos Verdes currently consists of Marciano Cantero (bass, keyboards, and vocals), Felipe Staiti (guitar), and Jota Morelli (drums).
Originally formed by Cantero and Staiti, with drummer Jota Morelli, Enanitos Verdes is known for hits such as “Guitarras Blancas,” “La Muralla Verde,” “Amores Lejanos,” “Luz de Día,” “Mi Primer Día Sin Ti,” “Eterna Soledad,” “Lamento Boliviano,” among many more.
TOUR DATES:
Wed Jul 06 – Sacramento – Ace of Spades
Thu Jul 07 – San Francisco – The Masonic
Sat Jul 09 – Los Angeles – Youtube Theatre
Tue Jul 12 – Las Vegas – House of Blues
Wed Jul 13 – Phoenix – The Van Buren
Fri Jul 15 – Anaheim – House of Blues
Sat Jul 16 – Riverside – Riverside Municipal
Fri Jul 22 – McAllen – McAllen Performing Arts
Sat Jul 23 – Houston – 713 Music Hall
Tue Jul 26 – San Antonio – The Aztec
Wed Jul 27 – Dallas – House of Blues
Sat Jul 30 – Chicago – Rosemont Theatre
Tue Aug 02 – Boston – House of Blues
Sun Aug 07 – Silver Spring – The Fillmore
Tue Aug 09 – Atlanta – Tabernacle
Thu Aug 11 – Miami – Fillmore
Fri Aug 12 – Miami – Fillmore
Sat Aug 13 – Orlando – House of Blues