Argentian Rock Act Enanitos Verdes Plots U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Argentinian rock trio Enanitos Verdes announced plans for a major tour of the U.S. with dates set to start in the Summer of 2022.

The tour kicks off on July 6 at the Ace of Spades in Sacramento, with shows at theatres across the U.S. before winding up at the House of Blues in Orlando on August 13th.

One of the biggest rock acts to come from Latin America, Enanitos Verdes currently consists of Marciano Cantero (bass, keyboards, and vocals), Felipe Staiti (guitar), and Jota Morelli (drums).

Originally formed by Cantero and Staiti, with drummer Jota Morelli, Enanitos Verdes is known for hits such as “Guitarras Blancas,” “La Muralla Verde,” “Amores Lejanos,” “Luz de Día,” “Mi Primer Día Sin Ti,” “Eterna Soledad,” “Lamento Boliviano,” among many more.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 06 – Sacramento – Ace of Spades

Thu Jul 07 – San Francisco – The Masonic

Sat Jul 09 – Los Angeles – Youtube Theatre

Tue Jul 12 – Las Vegas – House of Blues

Wed Jul 13 – Phoenix – The Van Buren

Fri Jul 15 – Anaheim – House of Blues

Sat Jul 16 – Riverside – Riverside Municipal

Fri Jul 22 – McAllen – McAllen Performing Arts

Sat Jul 23 – Houston – 713 Music Hall

Tue Jul 26 – San Antonio – The Aztec

Wed Jul 27 – Dallas – House of Blues

Sat Jul 30 – Chicago – Rosemont Theatre

Tue Aug 02 – Boston – House of Blues

Sun Aug 07 – Silver Spring – The Fillmore

Tue Aug 09 – Atlanta – Tabernacle

Thu Aug 11 – Miami – Fillmore

Fri Aug 12 – Miami – Fillmore

Sat Aug 13 – Orlando – House of Blues