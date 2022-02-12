DaBaby Being Investigated After Brawl in Bowling Alley

TOPANGA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Police are allegedly investigating DaBaby following a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s brother in a bowling alley on Thursday (Feb. 10).

As reported by TMZ, DaBaby had words with Brandon Curiel (rap name: Brandon Bills) and allegedly threw the first punch before other associates jumped in and became involved in the altercation. Curiel, the brother of DaniLeigh (the mother of DaBaby’s daughter) refused medical treatment at the scene.

DaBaby is reported to have left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Sources report law enforcement is investigating him for assault with a deadly weapon due to him kicking Curiel in the head while he was already laid out on the ground. To boot, he’s also been banned from the bowling alley. Video footage has been posted all over Twitter showing the entire altercation.

Curiel took to Instagram with the following, “If I had only 1 homie that night, everything would’ve been different. Not 1 person came to help me out.”

DaniLeigh also took to social media in a now-deactivated Twitter account, calling the fight lame and saying, “Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!!! I pray this stops now !!! Bc this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise.”

DaniLeigh calls DaBaby “LAME AS HELL” and “SAD” after him and his crew put a whoopin on her brother at a bowling alley in LA earlier.👀 pic.twitter.com/9LONJ7KPXT — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) February 10, 2022

This latest altercation comes after DaBaby filed assault charges in November against DaniLeigh for assaulting him in a domestic dispute while in North Carolina. Dababy, a Charlotte native filmed the altercation while saying, “I gotta record you for my safety. You ain’t finna bring this black man down.”