Kristina “Red” Tanner Promoted to Partner at Activist Artists Management; Chris Ruff Joins as Head of Global Marketing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Activist Artists Management has announced Kristina “Red” Tanner has been promoted to Partner at the music and talent management firm. Chris Ruff has also joined as Head of Global Marketing.

Tanner joins current Activist Partners: Bernie Cahill, Greg Suess, Matt Maher, Liz Norris, Caitlin Stone, and Tony Khan (Fulham Football Club co-owner and All Elite Wrestling [AEW] President). She joined the firm as a manager in 2010, launching their Ticketing, Commerce and Sustainability Department.

In addition to her duties at Activist, Tanner is also on the advisory board for REVERB, a non-profit dedicated to engaging concert fans to take action on environmental and social issues and is in her second term as Governor on the Atlanta Board of the Recording Academy. Tanner previously worked at charter cruise extraordinaires, Sixthman, Autonomous Records and launched her career at CD manufacturing company, AMG.

The UK-born Ruff joins Activist with 14 years’ experience in the industry, including three years as Director, International for Elektra Music Group where he executed global strategies and marketing plans for more than 70 Elektra, Roadrunner and Fueled by Ramen artists.

Activist boasts a loaded roster with artists such as Dwight Yoakam, The Lumineers, Alec Benjamin, Grateful Dead, Dead & Company, and Michael Franti & Spearhead, among others.

Tanner will be based in Atlanta and Ruff in New York.