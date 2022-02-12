Mary J. Discusses Super Bowl Halftime Show Quoting Fellow Performer Eminem

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Mary J. Blige sat down with The Cruz Show, confirming her appearance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show is unpaid.

The media named “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” is set to perform alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar during Sunday’s (February 13) NFL showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and perpetual underdogs, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Blige went on to say that she isn’t bothered about being paid for the performance as its “an opportunity of a lifetime”. She continues on with how she’s going to be paid for the rest of her life off this performance. “People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”

She then reiterated that Eminem says in his song “Lose Yourself”, that it’s an “opportunity of a lifetime.” The Call, a trailer for the upcoming halftime show was released last month and was directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Friday, and Men in Black: International).

Mary J.’s new album, titled Good Morning Gorgeous was released on February 11. The 13-track album features appearances by DJ Khaled, Dave East and Anderson .Paak.

Snoop’s latest release, B.O.D.R., coincidentally was released the same day and features Nas, T.I., Sleepy Brown, Nate Dogg, DaBaby and The Game.

You can view the interview below: