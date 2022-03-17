Grammy Award-Winning Recording Engineer and Producer, Noah Gordon Launches 8 Track Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – ASCAP Award-winning songwriter and Grammy Award-winning recording engineer/producer, Noah Gordon, has launched 8 Track Entertainment – a multi-faceted global entertainment company with music publishing, music production and live touring events divisions. In addition, a new country music record label will be released in the coming weeks.

Led by Gordon, other staff announcements include Jeff Goodwin, Vice President – Marketing and Partnerships; Bill Harbin, Vice President – Corporate Partnerships; and Claire Cook-Taylor, Vice President – Public Relations and Media.

The recently launched publishing division, 8 Track Publishing, has already achieved their first number 1 Billboard Hot Country Song with Aaron Lewis’ song, “Am I The Only One”, written by hit songwriter, Ira Dean. Dean also penned five other songs and co-produced Lewis’ number 1 album Fraying on Both Ends which topped the iTunes Country Album chart in January 2022.

“It’s truly an exciting time to be in Entertainment … feels like the Wild West! 8 Track isn’t traditional … we’re bringing decades of experience in Corporate Relationships & Partnerships and marrying that to completely independent music, media, marketing, touring, and content-driven company,” said Noah Gordon, President of 8 Track Entertainment. “8 Track is rooted in the nostalgia of Muscle Shoals, but we know how to do business in 2022.”

A 30-year music industry veteran, Gordon’s production credits include songs featuring country music stars such as Keith Urban, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith, Wynonna, Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, Brad Paisley, Montgomery Gentry, Jake Owen, Darius Rucker, Sam Grow, Jacob Bryant and more. He also has over 50 cuts by country music’s biggest stars such as Charlie Daniels, John Michael Montgomery, Randy Travis, Craig Morgan, Joe Nichols, and Clay Walker. Gordon was most recently Vice-President, A&R, and Publishing at Average Joes Entertainment.

For more information, visit 8TrackEnt.com.