Ed Sheeran Returning to The Land Down Under as 2023 Stadium Tour is Announced

NEW ZEALAND/AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Ed Sheeran is returning to the land down under – announcing shows for Australia and New Zealand in a newly announced 2023 stadium tour. The British singer/songwriter and mega-superstar sets course for his + – = ÷ x Tour (The Mathematics Tour), which will see him fill stadiums across both countries next February and March.

The newly announced tour is Sheeran’s first trip back to New Zealand since the 2018 Divide Tour, during which he broke the record for the highest-selling domestic tour in history.

Frontier Touring unveiled the seven-city tour this week, announcing Sheeran would perform in the round, with “cutting-edge production – the likes of which have never been seen before.” Sheeran’s latest album, titled = (equals), debuted at number 1 in Australia and New Zealand.

Frontier Touring and Sheeran have a deep connection as the company was founded by his close friend, the late Michael Gudinski. The last time Sheeran appeared in Australia was March 2021, when the superstar made the long trip to pay his respects to the Mushroom Group founder. Sheeran performed at a state memorial for Gudinski in Melbourne, where he dedicated the song, “Visiting Hours” to his late friend.

Pre-sale tickets are available March 21 via frontiertouring.com, with general on sale on March 23. See tour dates below.

Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Australian & New Zealand Tour

Feb. 2 — Sky Stadium, Wellington

Feb. 10 — Eden Park, Auckland

Feb. 17 — Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Feb. 24 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

March 2 — Melbourne Cricket Ground

March 7 — Adelaide Oval

March 12 — Optus Stadium, Perth