Web3 Company EQ Exchange Announces Partnership with Singer Ashanti

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ashanti has announced a new partnership with the woman-owned Web3* company, EQ Exchange. According to the media release, the partnership will make the singer “the first Black female artist to be a co-founder of a Web3 company.”

Ashanti announced the partnership at the SXSW festival in Austin this week. It is said to include the release of special “creative experiences” and NFTs, exclusive to the EQ Exchange platform.

EQ Exchange would like to officially welcome @Ashanti to the family! 💜 As a Grammy-award winning, multi-Platinum music veteran, she is the first Black woman owner of a music NFT company We’re grateful to be on this journey with her 🥳#Ashanti #AshantixEQ #AshantixEQExchange pic.twitter.com/nZbqYo5Wxq — EQ Exchange • Music 🤝 NFTs (@EQ_Exchange) March 15, 2022

Ashanti, the singer’s 2002 debut album, will mark its 20th anniversary next month. In addition, Ashanti recently detailed her decision to re-record the debut for release in late 2022.

“It’s so important to me to get the message out that artists should own their intellectual property,” Ashanti said of her work with Taylor (Janice Taylor, EQ Exchange Founder) and the EQ Exchange team. “By empowering myself through new technology, I’m trying to help other women avoid going through the things that I’ve been through. The future belongs to those who take control and make it their own.”

EQ Exchange is scheduled for official launch on March 25. In a video dated January 2022, Taylor discusses her goals for the new tech company.

*Additional Information:

A Web3 company is all about decentralisation and the traditional financial system. By placing power in the hands of individuals/creators, Web3 promises to deepen the democratisation of the internet. They provide services in exchange for your personal data, allowing anyone to participate without monetising that data.