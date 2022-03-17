Great Blue Featuring Goose’s Peter Anspach Announce 2022 Spring Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Great Blue will take off on their first tour in five years this May. The run from the band Peter Anspach co-founded before joining Goose, will play four headlining tour dates along with a festival appearance.

The brief tour jaunt starts at Philly’s Milkboy on May 17, hitting Providence (May 18), Saratoga Springs (May 19), and Thornville (May 21). The quartet concludes the trek in Rochester on May 22.

Great Blue consists of Anspach on guitar and vocals along with Seth Zucker (bass), Nick Hanna (drums), and Ethan Michael (keyboard/guitar). The four-man band was formed while all four were still in high school as reported by Jambase. Great Blue has performed sporadically since Peter joined Goose in 2018.

May 17 – Milkboy-Philadelphia, PA

May 18 – Fete Music Hall, Providence, RI

May 19 – Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs, NY

May 21 -Domefest, Thornville, OH

May 22 – Flour City Station, Rochester, NY