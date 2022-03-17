Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Pens Musical Tribute to Late Friend and Bandmate Neil Peart

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has penned a musical tribute to his late friend and bandmate Neil Peart. The musician says “Western Sunsets” came together after spending time with Peart at the drummer’s home shortly before he died of brain cancer in January 2020.

The instrumental piece features an acoustic-electric guitar and lasts approximately 2 1/2 minutes. “Western Sunsets” closes the self-titled debut of Envy of None, a new band featuring Lifeson. The album is set for release on April 8.

The Canadian Press reports Lifeson as saying: “It’s a beautiful song that captures a moment that was difficult. Every time I hear it, I remember those things. So it’s very personal to me.”

Rush was a Canadian rock band formed in 1968 by Lifeson, John Rutsey, and Jeff Jones. Peart joined the band in 1974, replacing Rutsey four months after their self-titled debut album.