CMT Music Awards Announce Nominees with Kane Brown Leading the Way

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 Country Music Television (CMT) Award nominees were announced on Wednesday (March 16) with Kane Brown coming away with the most nominations, four in total.

If it appears that award shows are in abundance this time of year … well, it’s because they are. Yet, the CMT Music Awards are a bit different. It’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus on video performances and recordings within country music. In addition, CBS will broadcast the award show for the first time, live from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. The CMT Music Awards will air live on Monday, April 11 on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini and the man otherwise known as the “new” Captain America, Anthony Mackie serve as this year’s co-hosts.

Mackie told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on a March 2022 episode of TODAY, “I am hosting the CMT Awards… finally! It’s gonna be amazing. I love Nashville… the culture of it, the history of it. I grew up a huge Ray Charles fan; Ray Charles was a huge country music singer and writer. Lionel Richie, who I’m a huge fan of, he’s big into country music. So it’s just the stories, the beauty of the music, everything about it.”

As stated, Brown received 4 nods, followed by the event’s co-host Ballerini, who got three noms along with Mickey Guyton, Cody Johnson and newcomer BRELAND. The top nominees, from the first round of voting will be announced April 4. The final nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day prior to the broadcast. Final voting is determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show. Online voting for fans starts Thursday (March 17) and runs through April 11. See the full list of nominees below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “Half of my Hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

​​Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny”

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta”

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo”

Jon Pardi – “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen”

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know”