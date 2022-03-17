The EMI and Capitol Labels Unite Under the Joint Leadership of Co-Presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The EMI and Capitol labels are uniting under the joint leadership of co-presidents Jo Charrington and Rebecca Allen.

The changes at Universal Music Group (UMG) come nearly two years after the revival of the legendary EMI label name with the rebrand from Virgin EMI. As part of the move, Capitol Records UK’s roster and team become part of the EMI family, reuniting the two historic labels as EMI aims to become the UK’s number 1 record company.

It brings to an end Capitol’s run with Universal Music UK. Capitol Records UK will now become a division of the EMI label group, along with Motown UK. Capitol was launched in the UK as a standalone label in 2013, following UMG’s acquisition of the EMI corporate group. Nick Raphael, the president at launch, left the label in early 2022.

In her nine years at Capitol, Jo Charrington – who became sole president of the label following Raphael’s exit – has overseen the success of Sam Smith as well as Aitch, Mae Muller, and Zoe Wees.

Charrington will now work alongside Rebecca Allen. The duo will be looking to build on a successful 12 months for EMI which saw No.1 albums from Bastille, Jack Savoretti, Elton John, Kanye West, Taylor Swift and The Killers.

David Joseph, chairman & CEO of Universal Music UK, said via media release: “This is a game-changing moment for EMI. Becky and Jo make an exceptional team with a united vision for what a modern record label should be. Becky’s leadership together with Jo’s unrivalled A&R track record sets up what promises to be an exciting new era for EMI and their artists.”